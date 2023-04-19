Brandon Marsh and Luis Robert will be among the star attractions when the Philadelphia Phillies face the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET, at Guaranteed Rate Field.

White Sox vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox rank 17th in Major League Baseball with 18 home runs.

Chicago is 16th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .404 this season.

The White Sox rank 12th in MLB with a .254 team batting average.

Chicago has scored 81 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The White Sox have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.307).

The White Sox rank 12th with an average of 8.4 strikeouts per game.

Chicago has a 10.3 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, second-best in baseball.

Chicago has the 29th-ranked ERA (5.47) in the majors this season.

The White Sox have a combined 1.601 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Mike Clevinger (2-0) will take the mound for the White Sox, his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday, when he allowed one hit in six scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles.

He has one quality starts in three chances this season.

Clevinger has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 4/14/2023 Orioles L 6-3 Home Mike Clevinger Tyler Wells 4/15/2023 Orioles W 7-6 Home Michael Kopech Kyle Gibson 4/16/2023 Orioles L 8-4 Home Dylan Cease Grayson Rodriguez 4/18/2023 Phillies L 7-4 Home Lance Lynn Zack Wheeler 4/18/2023 Phillies W 3-0 Home Lucas Giolito Bailey Falter 4/19/2023 Phillies - Home Mike Clevinger Taijuan Walker 4/21/2023 Rays - Away Michael Kopech Josh Fleming 4/22/2023 Rays - Away Dylan Cease Shane McClanahan 4/23/2023 Rays - Away Lance Lynn - 4/24/2023 Blue Jays - Away Lucas Giolito Chris Bassitt 4/25/2023 Blue Jays - Away Mike Clevinger José Berríos

