Yasmani Grandal Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Phillies - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Yasmani Grandal (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Chicago White Sox face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Taijuan Walker. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal is hitting .278 with six doubles, a home run and four walks.
- In nine of 16 games this season (56.3%) Grandal has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (25.0%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 16 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
- Grandal has driven in a run in five games this season (31.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in three games this season (18.8%), but has had no multi-run games.
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|10
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (60.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (30.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (30.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (30.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.28).
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (18 total, one per game).
- Walker gets the start for the Phillies, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.20 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- In three games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.20, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .200 against him.
