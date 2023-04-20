The Philadelphia 76ers are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Thursday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, YES2, and NBCS-PH. The 76ers have a 2-0 series lead.

76ers vs. Nets Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Thursday, April 20, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT, YES2, and NBCS-PH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Location: Brooklyn, New York
  • Venue: Barclays Center

76ers vs. Nets Score Prediction

  • Prediction: 76ers 114 - Nets 112

Spread & Total Prediction for 76ers vs. Nets

  • Pick ATS: Nets (+ 4.5)
  • Pick OU: Over (209.5)
  • The 76ers have covered more often than the Nets this season, putting up an ATS record of 48-34-0, compared to the 43-39-0 mark of the Nets.
  • As a 4.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Brooklyn is 13-3 against the spread compared to the 16-17 ATS record Philadelphia racks up as a 4.5-point favorite.
  • When it comes to eclipsing the over/under in 2022-23, Philadelphia does it more often (53.7% of the time) than Brooklyn (45.1%).
  • As a moneyline underdog this year, the Nets are 14-24, while the 76ers are 41-15 as moneyline favorites.

76ers Performance Insights

  • Philadelphia is putting up 115.2 points per game this year (14th-ranked in NBA), but it has really thrived defensively, surrendering only 110.9 points per game (third-best).
  • This season, the 76ers rank 16th in the league in assists, putting up 25.2 per game.
  • The 76ers are sinking 12.6 treys per game this year (11th-ranked in NBA), and they have a 38.7% three-point percentage (best).
  • Philadelphia has taken 61.1% two-pointers and 38.9% three-pointers this year. Of the team's baskets, 69.1% are two-pointers and 30.9% are threes.

Nets Performance Insights

  • Brooklyn scores 113.4 points per game and allow 112.5, ranking them 19th in the league offensively and eighth defensively.
  • With 25.5 assists per game, the Nets are 13th in the NBA.
  • Beyond the arc, the Nets are ninth in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12.8). They are fifth-best in 3-point percentage at 37.8%.
  • Brooklyn takes 60.3% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 39.7% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 69.2% of Brooklyn's buckets are 2-pointers, and 30.8% are 3-pointers.

