Jameson Taillon and Michael Grove are the projected starters when the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers square off on Thursday at Wrigley Field.

Oddsmakers list the Cubs as -120 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Dodgers +100 moneyline odds to win. The matchup's total has been set at 10.5 runs.

Cubs vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Thursday, April 20, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

The Cubs have played as the favorite four times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

The Cubs and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have won 77.8% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (7-2).

Chicago has gone 6-2 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (75% winning percentage).

The Cubs have an implied moneyline win probability of 54.5% in this contest.

In the 17 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Chicago, it has combined with opponents to go over the total nine times (9-8-0).

The Cubs have not had a spread set for a contest this season.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 5-4 6-2 5-4 6-2 7-5 4-1

