The Chicago Cubs and Nico Hoerner will square off against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Max Muncy at Wrigley Field on Thursday, with the first pitch at 7:40 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs are 12th in MLB action with 21 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Chicago ranks fifth in MLB, slugging .443.

The Cubs' .286 batting average is second-best in MLB.

Chicago is the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.8 runs per game (99 total).

The Cubs rank third in MLB with a .351 on-base percentage.

The Cubs strike out 8.4 times per game to rank fourth in baseball.

The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 9.8 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.

Chicago's 3.02 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cubs have the fourth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.150).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Jameson Taillon (0-2 with a 3.86 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his fourth of the season.

In his last outing on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the right-hander went five scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.

Taillon will aim to pitch five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 4.7 innings per outing.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 4/15/2023 Dodgers L 2-1 Away Jameson Taillon Michael Grove 4/16/2023 Dodgers W 3-2 Away Drew Smyly Julio Urías 4/17/2023 Athletics W 10-1 Away Hayden Wesneski Kyle Muller 4/18/2023 Athletics W 4-0 Away Marcus Stroman Ken Waldichuk 4/19/2023 Athletics W 12-2 Away Justin Steele Mason Miller 4/20/2023 Dodgers - Home Jameson Taillon Michael Grove 4/21/2023 Dodgers - Home Drew Smyly Julio Urías 4/22/2023 Dodgers - Home Hayden Wesneski Dustin May 4/23/2023 Dodgers - Home Marcus Stroman Clayton Kershaw 4/25/2023 Padres - Home Justin Steele Blake Snell 4/26/2023 Padres - Home Jameson Taillon Nick Martínez

