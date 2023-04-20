The Chicago Cubs, including Eric Hosmer (hitting .226 in his past 10 games, with a home run, two walks and six RBI), battle starter Michael Grove and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field, Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-5 against the Athletics.

Eric Hosmer Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Eric Hosmer At The Plate

  • Hosmer is hitting .245 with two doubles, a home run and four walks.
  • In 46.7% of his games this year (seven of 15), Hosmer has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (26.7%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has gone deep in one of 15 games, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Hosmer has had an RBI in seven games this year (46.7%), including three multi-RBI outings (20.0%).
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs each time.

Eric Hosmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 7
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (42.9%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (57.1%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Dodgers have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.20).
  • The Dodgers rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (20 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Grove gets the start for the Dodgers, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
  • In three games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 9.00, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .302 against him.
