On Thursday, Nico Hoerner (.357 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, five walks and four RBI) and the Chicago Cubs play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Grove. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double) in his last appearance against the Athletics.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Thursday, April 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .413, fueled by five extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks ninth, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 97th in the league in slugging.

Hoerner is batting .364 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

In 82.4% of his games this year (14 of 17), Hoerner has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (52.9%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has not homered in his 17 games this year.

Hoerner has driven in a run in three games this year (17.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in nine of 17 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 8 7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (87.5%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (50.0%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

