On Thursday, Patrick Wisdom (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a triple and two RBI) and the Chicago Cubs play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Grove. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Thursday, April 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field

Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove

Michael Grove TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate

Wisdom leads Chicago with 17 hits, batting .279 this season with 12 extra-base hits.

Among qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 62nd in batting average, 85th in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Wisdom will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .364 with four homers over the course of his last games.

Wisdom has picked up a hit in 62.5% of his 16 games this year, with at least two hits in 31.3% of them.

He has gone deep in 37.5% of his games in 2023, and 11.9% of his trips to the dish.

Wisdom has had an RBI in eight games this year (50.0%), including four multi-RBI outings (25.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 11 of 16 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 8 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (100.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (37.5%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (100.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (50.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (75.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings