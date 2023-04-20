After batting .190 with a home run, a walk and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Trey Mancini and the Chicago Cubs take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Michael Grove) at 7:40 PM ET on Thursday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Athletics.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Trey Mancini At The Plate

  • Mancini is hitting .196 with a home run and a walk.
  • This season, Mancini has recorded at least one hit in eight of 14 games (57.1%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this season.
  • Mancini has driven in a run in five games this year (35.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In three of 14 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 5
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers' 4.20 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender 20 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
  • Grove gets the start for the Dodgers, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last time out came on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
  • The 26-year-old has an ERA of 9.00, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .302 batting average against him.
