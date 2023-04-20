After going 0-for-3 with an RBI in his last game, Tucker Barnhart and the Chicago Cubs face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will hand the ball to Michael Grove) at 7:40 PM ET on Thursday.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Athletics.

Tucker Barnhart Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Thursday, April 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field

Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Tucker Barnhart At The Plate

Barnhart is batting .263 with a walk.

Barnhart has had a base hit in four of eight games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has not homered in his eight games this year.

Barnhart has driven in a run in one game this year.

He has scored a run in one of eight games.

Tucker Barnhart Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 3 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings