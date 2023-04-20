After going 0-for-3 with an RBI in his last game, Tucker Barnhart and the Chicago Cubs face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will hand the ball to Michael Grove) at 7:40 PM ET on Thursday.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Athletics.

Tucker Barnhart Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Tucker Barnhart At The Plate

  • Barnhart is batting .263 with a walk.
  • Barnhart has had a base hit in four of eight games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • He has not homered in his eight games this year.
  • Barnhart has driven in a run in one game this year.
  • He has scored a run in one of eight games.

Tucker Barnhart Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 3
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Dodgers have a 4.20 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 20 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
  • Grove (0-1 with a 9.00 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his fourth of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
  • The 26-year-old has a 9.00 ERA and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .302 to opposing hitters.
