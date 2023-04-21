Max Muncy will lead the charge for the Los Angeles Dodgers (10-10) on Friday, April 21, when they take on Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs (11-7) at Wrigley Field at 2:20 PM ET.

The favored Dodgers have -185 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Cubs, who are listed at +150. The total for the matchup has been set at 9.5 runs.

Cubs vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Julio Urias - LAD (3-1, 1.90 ERA) vs Drew Smyly - CHC (1-1, 4.70 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cubs vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to bet on the Cubs and Dodgers game but would like some help getting started, here's a quick breakdown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Cubs (+150) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $25.00 back in your pocket.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Patrick Wisdom hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Cubs vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have won nine out of the 18 games, or 50%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter, the Dodgers have a 3-4 record (winning 42.9% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Los Angeles, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.

The Dodgers have a 4-4 record from the eight games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Cubs have been chosen as underdogs in seven games this year and have walked away with the win four times (57.1%) in those games.

The Cubs have played as an underdog of +150 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Cubs have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 18th 3rd Win NL Central +700 - 3rd

Think the Cubs can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.