Eloy Jiménez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rays - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Eloy Jimenez -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Calvin Faucher on the hill, on April 21 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Phillies.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Calvin Faucher
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez is batting .190 with two doubles and four walks.
- Jimenez has picked up a hit in seven games this season (63.6%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has not hit a home run in his 11 games this year.
- In three games this year, Jimenez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in four games this year (36.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|4
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (50.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Rays' 2.57 team ERA leads all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (eight total, 0.4 per game).
- The Rays will look to Faucher (0-0) in his second start this season.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander went 2 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
