Eloy Jimenez -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Calvin Faucher on the hill, on April 21 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Calvin Faucher

Calvin Faucher TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez is batting .190 with two doubles and four walks.

Jimenez has picked up a hit in seven games this season (63.6%), including one multi-hit game.

He has not hit a home run in his 11 games this year.

In three games this year, Jimenez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in four games this year (36.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 4 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

