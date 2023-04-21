Eloy Jimenez -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Calvin Faucher on the hill, on April 21 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Calvin Faucher
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

  • Jimenez is batting .190 with two doubles and four walks.
  • Jimenez has picked up a hit in seven games this season (63.6%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 11 games this year.
  • In three games this year, Jimenez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in four games this year (36.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 4
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
  • The Rays' 2.57 team ERA leads all league pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (eight total, 0.4 per game).
  • The Rays will look to Faucher (0-0) in his second start this season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander went 2 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
