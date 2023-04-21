Elvis Andrus -- 1-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Calvin Faucher on the hill, on April 21 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Phillies.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Calvin Faucher

Calvin Faucher TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

Andrus has three doubles and five walks while hitting .212.

In 11 of 19 games this season (57.9%) Andrus has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (15.8%).

He has not hit a home run in his 19 games this year.

In two games this year, Andrus has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

In six of 19 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 10 7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (40.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (10.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings