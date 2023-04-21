The Chicago Cubs and Ian Happ, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías

Julio Urías TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ian Happ? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ is batting .304 with eight doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 33rd in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.

Happ has had a hit in 13 of 18 games this year (72.2%), including multiple hits five times (27.8%).

In 18 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Happ has had an RBI in seven games this year (38.9%), including three multi-RBI outings (16.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In eight games this season (44.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 8 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (87.5%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (50.0%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (50.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings