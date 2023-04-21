Ian Happ Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Dodgers - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago Cubs and Ian Happ, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ is batting .304 with eight doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 33rd in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.
- Happ has had a hit in 13 of 18 games this year (72.2%), including multiple hits five times (27.8%).
- In 18 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Happ has had an RBI in seven games this year (38.9%), including three multi-RBI outings (16.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In eight games this season (44.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|8
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (87.5%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (50.0%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (50.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (50.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Dodgers have a 4.09 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (21 total, 1.1 per game).
- Urias (3-1) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his fifth start of the season. He has a 1.90 ERA in 23 2/3 innings pitched, with 26 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (1.90), 14th in WHIP (1.014), and 24th in K/9 (9.9) among pitchers who qualify.
