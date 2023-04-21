The Chicago Cubs and Ian Happ, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Ian Happ At The Plate

  • Happ is batting .304 with eight doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 33rd in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.
  • Happ has had a hit in 13 of 18 games this year (72.2%), including multiple hits five times (27.8%).
  • In 18 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Happ has had an RBI in seven games this year (38.9%), including three multi-RBI outings (16.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In eight games this season (44.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 8
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (87.5%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (50.0%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (50.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Dodgers have a 4.09 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (21 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Urias (3-1) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his fifth start of the season. He has a 1.90 ERA in 23 2/3 innings pitched, with 26 strikeouts.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • This season, the 26-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (1.90), 14th in WHIP (1.014), and 24th in K/9 (9.9) among pitchers who qualify.
