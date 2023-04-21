Jake Burger Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rays - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Jake Burger (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Chicago White Sox play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Calvin Faucher. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Calvin Faucher
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Burger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger has two doubles, five home runs and four walks while hitting .276.
- In six of 11 games this year (54.5%), Burger has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in five games this season (45.5%), leaving the park in 14.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In five games this year (45.5%), Burger has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (27.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in five games this year (45.5%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|4
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (25.0%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have a 2.57 team ERA that ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up eight home runs (0.4 per game), the least in the league.
- The Rays will send Faucher (0-0) out to make his second start of the season.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the righty tossed 2 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.