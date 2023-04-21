The Chicago White Sox and Lenyn Sosa, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Calvin Faucher and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Calvin Faucher TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Lenyn Sosa At The Plate

Sosa has a double and a home run while batting .154.

Sosa has gotten a hit in four of eight games this season, but he has zero multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in one game this year.

Sosa has driven in a run in one game this year.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 2 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings