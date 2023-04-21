The Chicago White Sox, including Luis Robert (hitting .175 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBI), battle starter Calvin Faucher and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Phillies.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert leads Chicago with 20 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .539.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 88th in batting average, 152nd in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging.

Robert has had a hit in 12 of 18 games this season (66.7%), including multiple hits six times (33.3%).

In four games this season, he has homered (22.2%, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate).

Robert has had an RBI in seven games this year (38.9%), including three multi-RBI outings (16.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 10 games this season (55.6%), including multiple runs in three games.

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 9 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (77.8%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (55.6%) 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (33.3%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (44.4%)

