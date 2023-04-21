On Friday, Nick Madrigal (.360 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a walk and four RBI) and the Chicago Cubs face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Urias. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.

Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías

Julio Urías TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Nick Madrigal At The Plate

Madrigal has two doubles and two walks while hitting .323.

Madrigal has gotten a hit in eight of 13 games this season (61.5%), with multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a home run in his 13 games this season.

Madrigal has driven in a run in three games this season (23.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least one run three times this year (23.1%), including one multi-run game.

Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 5 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings