Patrick Wisdom Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Dodgers - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Patrick Wisdom (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Chicago Cubs play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Urias. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Patrick Wisdom At The Plate
- Wisdom leads Chicago with 17 hits, batting .262 this season with 12 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 90th, his on-base percentage ranks 108th, and he is third in the league in slugging.
- Wisdom has had a hit in 10 of 17 games this year (58.8%), including multiple hits five times (29.4%).
- In 35.3% of his games this season, he has homered, and 11.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 47.1% of his games this season, Wisdom has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 23.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 11 times this year (64.7%), including four games with multiple runs (23.5%).
Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|8
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (100.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (37.5%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (100.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (50.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (75.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.09).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to allow 21 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Urias makes the start for the Dodgers, his fifth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 1.90 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the left-hander went 5 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 26-year-old's 1.90 ERA ranks 12th, 1.014 WHIP ranks 14th, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 24th among qualifying pitchers this season.
