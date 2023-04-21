Seiya Suzuki Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Dodgers - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Seiya Suzuki (on the back of going 1-for-3) and the Chicago Cubs face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Urias. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki is hitting .348 with a home run and five walks.
- Suzuki has gotten a hit in five of six games this year (83.3%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- Suzuki has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in three of six games so far this year.
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|5
|1 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (80.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have a 4.09 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (21 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Dodgers are sending Urias (3-1) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 1.90 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 23 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (1.90), 14th in WHIP (1.014), and 24th in K/9 (9.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
