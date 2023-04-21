Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays will play Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox on Friday at Tropicana Field, at 6:40 PM ET.

The Rays are favored in this one, at -160, while the underdog White Sox have +135 odds to play spoiler. The total for the game is set at 8.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed White Sox gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

White Sox vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -160 +135 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the White Sox were upset in every contest.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the White Sox and their opponents are 3-5-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the White Sox's past 10 games.

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 10 games this year and have walked away with the win two times (20%) in those games.

Chicago has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +135 odds on it winning this game.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

So far this season, Chicago and its opponents have hit the over in 11 of its 19 games with a total.

The White Sox have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 3-6 4-6 4-8 3-4 5-10 2-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.