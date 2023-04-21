The Tampa Bay Rays and Taylor Walls head into the first of a three-game series against Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox on Friday at Tropicana Field.

White Sox vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox rank 18th in Major League Baseball with 19 home runs.

Fueled by 61 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 15th in MLB with a .400 slugging percentage this season.

The White Sox's .251 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking 10th in MLB.

Chicago has scored the 20th-most runs in the majors this season with 83 (4.4 per game).

The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .304 this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

The White Sox have shown patience at the plate this season with the 10th-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.3) among MLB offenses.

Chicago strikes out an MLB-high 10.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff.

Chicago has pitched to a 5.44 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

The White Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.575 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Michael Kopech (0-2) will take to the mound for the White Sox and make his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed six hits in five innings pitched against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.

In three starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Kopech has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 4/15/2023 Orioles W 7-6 Home Michael Kopech Kyle Gibson 4/16/2023 Orioles L 8-4 Home Dylan Cease Grayson Rodriguez 4/18/2023 Phillies L 7-4 Home Lance Lynn Zack Wheeler 4/18/2023 Phillies W 3-0 Home Lucas Giolito Bailey Falter 4/19/2023 Phillies L 5-2 Home Mike Clevinger Taijuan Walker 4/21/2023 Rays - Away Michael Kopech Calvin Faucher 4/22/2023 Rays - Away Dylan Cease Shane McClanahan 4/23/2023 Rays - Away Lance Lynn Zach Eflin 4/24/2023 Blue Jays - Away Lucas Giolito Chris Bassitt 4/25/2023 Blue Jays - Away Mike Clevinger José Berríos 4/26/2023 Blue Jays - Away Michael Kopech Yusei Kikuchi

