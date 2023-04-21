Yan Gomes Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Dodgers - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago Cubs and Yan Gomes, who went 0-for-3 with an RBI last time out, battle Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Athletics.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes has three home runs and a walk while batting .238.
- In six of 11 games this year (54.5%) Gomes has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (27.3%).
- In 11 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In seven games this year, Gomes has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least one run four times this year (36.4%), including one multi-run game.
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|6
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Dodgers have a 4.09 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (21 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Dodgers are sending Urias (3-1) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 1.90 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (1.90), 14th in WHIP (1.014), and 24th in K/9 (9.9).
