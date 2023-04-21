Yasmani Grandal Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rays - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Yasmani Grandal -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Calvin Faucher on the mound, on April 21 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Calvin Faucher
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yasmani Grandal? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal is hitting .263 with six doubles, a home run and five walks.
- Grandal has had a hit in nine of 17 games this season (52.9%), including multiple hits four times (23.5%).
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- In five games this year, Grandal has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in three games this year (17.6%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|10
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (60.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (30.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (30.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (30.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Rays have the top team ERA among all league pitching staffs (2.57).
- Rays pitchers combine to allow eight home runs (0.4 per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
- The Rays are sending Faucher (0-0) out for his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw 2 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.