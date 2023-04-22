The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Benintendi (batting .300 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, five walks and four RBI), battle starting pitcher Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Rays.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan

Shane McClanahan TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.343) thanks to four extra-base hits.

In 82.4% of his 17 games this season, Benintendi has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

He has not hit a home run in his 17 games this year.

Benintendi has had an RBI in five games this year.

In 10 of 17 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 10 6 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (80.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%) 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

