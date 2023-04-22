The Los Angeles Dodgers and Mookie Betts will hit the field against Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Saturday, with the first pitch at 2:20 PM ET.

The Cubs have been listed as +115 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Dodgers (-140).

Cubs vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -140 +115 - - - - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

The Cubs have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, the Cubs and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cubs' past 10 games.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have been victorious in five of the eight contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Chicago has won five of its six games when it's the underdog by at least +115 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cubs have a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.

So far this season, Chicago and its opponents have hit the over in 10 of its 19 games with a total.

The Cubs have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 6-5 6-2 6-4 6-3 7-6 5-1

