The Los Angeles Dodgers and Mookie Betts will hit the field against Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Saturday, with the first pitch at 2:20 PM ET.

The Cubs have been listed as +115 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Dodgers (-140).

Rep your team with officially licensed Cubs gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cubs vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

  • Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • TV: MARQ
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Venue: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Dodgers -140 +115 - - - - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

  • The Cubs have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.
  • When it comes to the over/under, the Cubs and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games.
  • Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cubs' past 10 games.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

  • The Cubs have been victorious in five of the eight contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • This season, Chicago has won five of its six games when it's the underdog by at least +115 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cubs have a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.
  • So far this season, Chicago and its opponents have hit the over in 10 of its 19 games with a total.
  • The Cubs have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
6-5 6-2 6-4 6-3 7-6 5-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.