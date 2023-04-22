On Saturday, April 22, Max Muncy's Los Angeles Dodgers (10-11) visit Nico Hoerner's Chicago Cubs (12-7) at Wrigley Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:20 PM ET.

The Dodgers are the favorite in this one, at -140, while the underdog Cubs have +115 odds to upset. A 9-run total is set in this game.

Cubs vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Dustin May - LAD (1-1, 3.00 ERA) vs Hayden Wesneski - CHC (1-0, 4.15 ERA)

Cubs vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have been favorites in 19 games this season and won nine (47.4%) of those contests.

The Dodgers have gone 9-9 (winning 50% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers went 3-5 over the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Cubs have been victorious in five of the eight contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Cubs have won five of six games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 3-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 18th 3rd Win NL Central +700 - 3rd

