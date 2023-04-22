Eloy Jiménez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rays - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Eloy Jimenez (coming off going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) and the Chicago White Sox play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Shane McClanahan. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Rays.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Eloy Jiménez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez is hitting .196 with two doubles, a home run and five walks.
- Jimenez enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .211 with one homer.
- In eight of 12 games this season, Jimenez has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in one game this season.
- Jimenez has driven in a run in four games this season (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in five of 12 games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|5
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (60.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks eighth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have a 2.80 team ERA that ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up nine home runs (0.5 per game), the first-fewest in the league.
- McClanahan makes the start for the Rays, his fifth of the season. He is 4-0 with a 1.57 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last appearance came on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (1.57), 27th in WHIP (1.130), and 14th in K/9 (10.6).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.