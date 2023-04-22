On Saturday, Elvis Andrus (batting .290 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Shane McClanahan. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rays.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

  • Andrus has three doubles and six walks while hitting .217.
  • Andrus will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .267 in his last games.
  • In 60.0% of his games this season (12 of 20), Andrus has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (15.0%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has not gone deep in his 20 games this year.
  • Andrus has driven home a run in three games this season (15.0%), including more than one RBI in 15.0% of his games.
  • He has scored at least one run six times this year (30.0%), including one multi-run game.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 11
7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (45.5%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (9.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
  • The Rays' 2.80 team ERA is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rays give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.5 per game).
  • The Rays are sending McClanahan (4-0) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 4-0 with a 1.57 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 23 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the lefty went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (1.57), 27th in WHIP (1.130), and 14th in K/9 (10.6).
