Lenyn Sosa and the Chicago White Sox take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Shane McClanahan) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Rays.

Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan

Shane McClanahan TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Lenyn Sosa At The Plate

Sosa is batting .167 with a double, a home run and a walk.

Sosa has gotten a hit in five of nine games this season, but he has no multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in one of nine games, and in 3.2% of his plate appearances.

Sosa has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 3 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (66.7%)

