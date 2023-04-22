Lenyn Sosa Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rays - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-4 with an RBI in his last game, Lenyn Sosa and the Chicago White Sox take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Shane McClanahan) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Rays.
Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Lenyn Sosa At The Plate
- Sosa is batting .167 with a double, a home run and a walk.
- Sosa has gotten a hit in five of nine games this season, but he has no multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in one of nine games, and in 3.2% of his plate appearances.
- Sosa has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.
Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|3
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (66.7%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.3 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Rays have the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.80).
- The Rays surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.5 per game).
- McClanahan makes the start for the Rays, his fifth of the season. He is 4-0 with a 1.57 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the left-hander went six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (1.57), 27th in WHIP (1.130), and 14th in K/9 (10.6) among pitchers who qualify.
