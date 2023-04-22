On Saturday, Luis Robert (.122 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBI) and the Chicago White Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Shane McClanahan. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-6) against the Rays.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan

Shane McClanahan TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert has 20 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .500, both of which rank first among Chicago hitters this season.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 107th in batting average, 163rd in on-base percentage, and 36th in slugging.

In 12 of 19 games this season (63.2%) Robert has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (31.6%).

In four games this season, he has hit a long ball (21.1%, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate).

Robert has picked up an RBI in seven games this year (36.8%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (15.8%).

In 52.6% of his games this year (10 of 19), he has scored, and in three of those games (15.8%) he has scored more than once.

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 10 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (50.0%) 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (40.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (30.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings