The New York Rangers ready for Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round Saturday against the New Jersey Devils, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on ABC, ESPN+, SN1, CITY, and TVAS. The Rangers lead 2-0 in the series. The Rangers have -155 odds on the moneyline against the Devils (+135).

Before this matchup, here's who we predict to take home the victory in Saturday's NHL Playoffs First Round action.

Rangers vs. Devils Predictions for Saturday

Our model for this game expects a final score of Rangers 4, Devils 2.

Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-155)

Rangers (-155) Total Pick: Over (6)

Over (6) Computer Predicted Spread: Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers Splits and Trends

The Rangers are 10-13-23 in overtime contests on their way to a 47-22-13 overall record.

New York has 32 points (11-9-10) in the 30 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

The 11 times this season the Rangers ended a game with only one goal, they went 2-8-1 (five points).

New York has taken 19 points from the 22 games this season when it scored two goals (4-7-11 record).

The Rangers have scored at least three goals in 49 games (43-5-1, 87 points).

In the 33 games when New York has recorded a single power-play goal, it went 23-7-3 to record 49 points.

In the 46 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, New York is 28-15-3 (59 points).

The Rangers' opponents have had more shots in 37 games. The Rangers went 21-6-10 in those contests (52 points).

Devils Splits and Trends

The Devils have earned a record of 13-8-21 in overtime games on their way to an overall mark of 52-22-8.

New Jersey has earned 40 points (18-6-4) in its 28 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Devils scored just one goal in 13 games and have gone 1-11-1 (three points).

New Jersey has earned nine points (4-6-1 record) this season when scoring a pair of goals .

The Devils have scored three or more goals in 60 games, earning 100 points from those contests.

This season, New Jersey has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in 42 games has a record of 30-10-2 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, New Jersey is 35-17-6 (76 points).

The Devils' opponents have had more shots in 25 games. The Devils went 16-7-2 in those matchups (34 points).

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Devils AVG Devils Rank 12th 3.33 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 4th 2.63 Goals Allowed 2.71 8th 16th 31.5 Shots 34.4 4th 6th 29.3 Shots Allowed 28.2 5th 7th 24.1% Power Play % 21.9% 13th 13th 80.7% Penalty Kill % 82.6% 4th

Rangers vs. Devils Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+, SN1, CITY, and TVAS

ABC, ESPN+, SN1, CITY, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

