Romy Gonzalez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rays - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-0 in his last game, Romy Gonzalez and the Chicago White Sox take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will start Shane McClanahan) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.
Romy Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)
Looking to place a prop bet on Romy Gonzalez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Romy Gonzalez At The Plate
- Gonzalez is hitting .125 with .
- Gonzalez has a base hit in three of 12 games played this year (25.0%), but zero multi-hit games.
- He has not hit a home run in his 12 games this season.
- Gonzalez has not driven in a run this year.
- He has scored in one of 12 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Romy Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|7
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (28.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Rays have a 2.80 team ERA that is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rays allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.5 per game).
- McClanahan (4-0 with a 1.57 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his fifth of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the lefty tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 25-year-old's 1.57 ERA ranks eighth, 1.130 WHIP ranks 27th, and 10.6 K/9 ranks 14th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.