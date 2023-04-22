The Chicago White Sox and Seby Zavala, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Seby Zavala At The Plate

  • Zavala is batting .300 with a double, a home run and a walk.
  • Zavala has gotten a hit in four of eight games this season (50.0%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this season.
  • Zavala has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
  • In three of eight games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 4
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
  • The Rays have the top team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (2.80).
  • The Rays give up the fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.5 per game).
  • McClanahan gets the start for the Rays, his fifth of the season. He is 4-0 with a 1.57 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 23 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (1.57), 27th in WHIP (1.130), and 14th in K/9 (10.6).
