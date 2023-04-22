Saturday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (17-3) and the Chicago White Sox (7-13) at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 4-2 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Rays squad securing the victory. Game time is at 4:05 PM ET on April 22.

The Rays will call on Shane McClanahan (4-0) versus the White Sox and Dylan Cease (2-0).

White Sox vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: FOX

White Sox vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rays 4, White Sox 2.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Under 7 runs

White Sox Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the White Sox were upset in every contest.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Chicago and its foes are 4-4-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the White Sox's past 10 games.

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 11 games this year and have walked away with the win two times (18.2%) in those games.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have given Chicago this season with a +155 moneyline set for this game.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 39.2% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Chicago is the No. 17 offense in MLB, scoring 4.5 runs per game (90 total runs).

The White Sox have pitched to a 5.61 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

White Sox Schedule