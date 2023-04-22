Yasmani Grandal Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rays - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After hitting .278 with five doubles, two walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Yasmani Grandal and the Chicago White Sox take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Shane McClanahan) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Rays.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yasmani Grandal? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal has seven doubles, a home run and six walks while hitting .279.
- Grandal has reached base via a hit in 10 games this year (of 18 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- He has gone deep in one of 18 games, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.
- In five games this year, Grandal has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In four of 18 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|11
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (63.6%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (36.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (36.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (27.3%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Rays' 2.80 team ERA ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender nine home runs (0.5 per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
- McClanahan (4-0 with a 1.57 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his fifth of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (1.57), 27th in WHIP (1.130), and 14th in K/9 (10.6).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.