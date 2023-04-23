Cubs vs. Dodgers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Chicago Cubs and Cody Bellinger take the field at Wrigley Field against James Outman and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.
Bookmakers list the Dodgers as -145 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Cubs +120 moneyline odds to win.
Cubs vs. Dodgers Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Dodgers
|-145
|+120
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Cubs Recent Betting Performance
- The Cubs have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.
- When it comes to the over/under, the Cubs and their foes are 5-5-0 in their previous 10 contests.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Cubs' past 10 matchups.
Cubs Betting Records & Stats
- The Cubs have been chosen as underdogs in nine games this year and have walked away with the win five times (55.6%) in those games.
- Chicago has been at least a +120 moneyline underdog four times this season and won each of those games.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cubs have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Games involving Chicago have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 11 of 20 chances this season.
- The Cubs have yet play a game with a spread this season.
Cubs Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|6-6
|6-2
|6-5
|6-3
|7-7
|5-1
