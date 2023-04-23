The Chicago Cubs and Cody Bellinger take the field at Wrigley Field against James Outman and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.

Bookmakers list the Dodgers as -145 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Cubs +120 moneyline odds to win.

Rep your team with officially licensed Cubs gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cubs vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -145 +120 - - - - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

The Cubs have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, the Cubs and their foes are 5-5-0 in their previous 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Cubs' past 10 matchups.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have been chosen as underdogs in nine games this year and have walked away with the win five times (55.6%) in those games.

Chicago has been at least a +120 moneyline underdog four times this season and won each of those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cubs have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Games involving Chicago have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 11 of 20 chances this season.

The Cubs have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 6-6 6-2 6-5 6-3 7-7 5-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.