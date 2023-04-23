Marcus Stroman will be on the mound for the Chicago Cubs when they take on Max Muncy and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs' 27 home runs rank sixth in Major League Baseball.

Chicago is third in MLB with a .455 slugging percentage this season.

The Cubs rank second in MLB with a .284 team batting average.

Chicago has scored the fourth-most runs in baseball this season with 118.

The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .354 this season, which ranks second in the league.

The Cubs are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking fifth with an average of 8.4 strikeouts per game.

Chicago averages 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, third-most in the majors.

Chicago has the fourth-best ERA (3.31) in the majors this season.

The Cubs have a combined WHIP of just 1.161 as a pitching staff, which is the fifth-best in baseball this season.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cubs' Stroman (2-1) will make his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw six scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics while allowing two hits.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fifth quality start in a row.

Stroman will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 4/18/2023 Athletics W 4-0 Away Marcus Stroman Ken Waldichuk 4/19/2023 Athletics W 12-2 Away Justin Steele Mason Miller 4/20/2023 Dodgers L 6-2 Home Javier Assad Michael Grove 4/21/2023 Dodgers W 13-0 Home Drew Smyly Julio Urías 4/22/2023 Dodgers L 9-4 Home Hayden Wesneski Dustin May 4/23/2023 Dodgers - Home Marcus Stroman Clayton Kershaw 4/25/2023 Padres - Home Justin Steele Blake Snell 4/26/2023 Padres - Home Jameson Taillon Nick Martínez 4/27/2023 Padres - Home Drew Smyly Michael Wacha 4/28/2023 Marlins - Away Hayden Wesneski Jesús Luzardo 4/29/2023 Marlins - Away Marcus Stroman -

