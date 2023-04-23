Dansby Swanson Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Dodgers - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
After hitting .297 with a double, 10 walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Dansby Swanson and the Chicago Cubs take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Clayton Kershaw) at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson leads Chicago with an OBP of .432 this season while batting .315 with 15 walks and 16 runs scored.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 19th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks seventh and he is 133rd in slugging.
- In 10 of 19 games this year (52.6%) Swanson has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (36.8%).
- In 19 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Swanson has driven in a run in four games this year (21.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 52.6% of his games this season (10 of 19), with two or more runs five times (26.3%).
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|8
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (37.5%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (37.5%)
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers' 4.52 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to allow 26 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- The Dodgers will send Kershaw (3-1) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.52 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (2.52), 12th in WHIP (.920), and 28th in K/9 (9.4).
