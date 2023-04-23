Elvis Andrus Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rays - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Elvis Andrus and his .344 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Rays.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Elvis Andrus At The Plate
- Andrus has three doubles and six walks while batting .216.
- Andrus will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .294 during his last games.
- In 61.9% of his games this season (13 of 21), Andrus has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (14.3%) he recorded more than one.
- He has not gone deep in his 21 games this season.
- Andrus has driven home a run in three games this season (14.3%), including more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games.
- In six of 21 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|12
|7 (77.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (50.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (8.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (16.7%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Rays have a 2.79 team ERA that is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (12 total, 0.6 per game).
- Eflin (2-0) starts for the Rays, his third of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Monday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds while giving up hits.
