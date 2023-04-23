The Chicago White Sox, including Elvis Andrus and his .344 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Rays.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

Andrus has three doubles and six walks while batting .216.

Andrus will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .294 during his last games.

In 61.9% of his games this season (13 of 21), Andrus has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (14.3%) he recorded more than one.

He has not gone deep in his 21 games this season.

Andrus has driven home a run in three games this season (14.3%), including more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games.

In six of 21 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 12 7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (50.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (8.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

