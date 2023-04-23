Eric Hosmer Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Dodgers - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .233 with a double, a home run, three walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Eric Hosmer and the Chicago Cubs face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Clayton Kershaw) at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday.
In his last game, he went 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI against the Dodgers.
Eric Hosmer Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Eric Hosmer? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Eric Hosmer At The Plate
- Hosmer is hitting .250 with three doubles, a home run and five walks.
- Hosmer has reached base via a hit in eight games this year (of 17 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- He has homered in one game this season.
- In 47.1% of his games this season, Hosmer has tallied at least one RBI. In three of those games (17.6%) he recorded two or more RBI.
- In three games this year (17.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Eric Hosmer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|7
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (42.9%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (57.1%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Dodgers' 4.52 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (26 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kershaw gets the start for the Dodgers, his fifth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.52 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 35-year-old's 2.52 ERA ranks 15th, .920 WHIP ranks 12th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 28th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.