After hitting .233 with a double, a home run, three walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Eric Hosmer and the Chicago Cubs face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Clayton Kershaw) at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last game, he went 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI against the Dodgers.

Eric Hosmer Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Eric Hosmer At The Plate

Hosmer is hitting .250 with three doubles, a home run and five walks.

Hosmer has reached base via a hit in eight games this year (of 17 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

He has homered in one game this season.

In 47.1% of his games this season, Hosmer has tallied at least one RBI. In three of those games (17.6%) he recorded two or more RBI.

In three games this year (17.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Eric Hosmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 7 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (42.9%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (57.1%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings