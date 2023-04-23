After going 1-for-2 in his most recent game, Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will hand the ball to Clayton Kershaw) at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Dodgers.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ian Happ? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ian Happ At The Plate

  • Happ has nine doubles, two home runs and 15 walks while hitting .307.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 26th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.
  • In 75.0% of his 20 games this season, Happ has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 20 games played this season, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Happ has driven home a run in seven games this season (35.0%), including more than one RBI in 15.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
  • In 45.0% of his games this year (nine of 20), he has scored, and in three of those games (15.0%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 8
8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (87.5%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (50.0%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (50.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Dodgers' 4.52 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (26 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Kershaw makes the start for the Dodgers, his fifth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.52 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when the left-hander went seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • The 35-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (2.52), 12th in WHIP (.920), and 28th in K/9 (9.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.