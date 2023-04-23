After going 1-for-2 in his most recent game, Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will hand the ball to Clayton Kershaw) at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Dodgers.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ has nine doubles, two home runs and 15 walks while hitting .307.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 26th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.

In 75.0% of his 20 games this season, Happ has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in two of 20 games played this season, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.

Happ has driven home a run in seven games this season (35.0%), including more than one RBI in 15.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

In 45.0% of his games this year (nine of 20), he has scored, and in three of those games (15.0%) he has scored more than once.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 8 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (87.5%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (50.0%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (50.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings