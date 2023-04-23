Jake Burger -- batting .214 with a double, four home runs, five walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zach Eflin on the mound, on April 23 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Burger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger is batting .250 with three doubles, five home runs and five walks.

This year, Burger has recorded at least one hit in seven of 13 games (53.8%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in 38.5% of his games this season, and 11.6% of his trips to the plate.

Burger has had an RBI in five games this season (38.5%), including three multi-RBI outings (23.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in six games this season (46.2%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 6 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Rays Pitching Rankings