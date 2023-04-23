On Sunday, Lenyn Sosa (coming off going 0-for-1) and the Chicago White Sox play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Eflin. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Rays.

Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Lenyn Sosa At The Plate

  • Sosa has a double, a home run and a walk while batting .161.
  • Sosa has gotten a hit in five of 10 games this season, but he has zero multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 10 games, and in 3.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Sosa has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 4
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The Rays pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays' 2.79 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rays allow the fewest home runs in baseball (12 total, 0.6 per game).
  • Eflin (2-0) takes the mound for the Rays to make his third start of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Monday -- the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds while surrendering hits.
