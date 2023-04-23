Luis Torrens Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Dodgers - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Luis Torrens -- 0-for-1 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Clayton Kershaw on the hill, on April 23 at 2:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Dodgers.
Luis Torrens Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Luis Torrens At The Plate
- Torrens is hitting .313 with a double and a walk.
- In five of 12 games this season, Torrens got a hit, but only one each time.
- In 12 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- Torrens has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored a run in one of 12 games.
Luis Torrens Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.52).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (26 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kershaw gets the start for the Dodgers, his fifth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.52 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the New York Mets, the left-hander tossed seven scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- The 35-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (2.52), 12th in WHIP (.920), and 28th in K/9 (9.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
