Luis Torrens -- 0-for-1 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Clayton Kershaw on the hill, on April 23 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Dodgers.

Luis Torrens Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Torrens? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Luis Torrens At The Plate

Torrens is hitting .313 with a double and a walk.

In five of 12 games this season, Torrens got a hit, but only one each time.

In 12 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

Torrens has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored a run in one of 12 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Torrens Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings