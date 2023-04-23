The Chicago Cubs, including Nico Hoerner and his .556 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) against the Dodgers.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.489) thanks to seven extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks fourth in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 48th in slugging.

Hoerner will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .440 with two homers in his last games.

In 85.0% of his 20 games this season, Hoerner has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.

He has homered in two of 20 games played this year, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.

Hoerner has driven home a run in six games this season (30.0%), including more than one RBI in 15.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 55.0% of his games this season (11 of 20), with two or more runs five times (25.0%).

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 8 10 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (87.5%) 7 (58.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (50.0%) 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

