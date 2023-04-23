Nico Hoerner Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Dodgers - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Nico Hoerner and his .556 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) against the Dodgers.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.489) thanks to seven extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks fourth in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 48th in slugging.
- Hoerner will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .440 with two homers in his last games.
- In 85.0% of his 20 games this season, Hoerner has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in two of 20 games played this year, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
- Hoerner has driven home a run in six games this season (30.0%), including more than one RBI in 15.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 55.0% of his games this season (11 of 20), with two or more runs five times (25.0%).
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|8
|10 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (87.5%)
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (50.0%)
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (50.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (12.5%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.52).
- The Dodgers rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (26 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kershaw makes the start for the Dodgers, his fifth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.52 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- This season, the 35-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (2.52), 12th in WHIP (.920), and 28th in K/9 (9.4) among pitchers who qualify.
