Seiya Suzuki Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Dodgers - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
After going 0-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game, Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Clayton Kershaw) at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki has a double, a home run and six walks while hitting .333.
- Suzuki has picked up a hit in 75.0% of his eight games this season, with more than one hit in 37.5% of those games.
- He has gone deep in one of eight games, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.
- Suzuki has driven in a run in four games this season (50.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in five of eight games so far this year.
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|5
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (80.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 26 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- The Dodgers are sending Kershaw (3-1) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.52 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when the lefty tossed seven scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- The 35-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (2.52), 12th in WHIP (.920), and 28th in K/9 (9.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
