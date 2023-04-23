After hitting .214 with a double, two home runs, a walk and six RBI in his past 10 games, Trey Mancini and the Chicago Cubs take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will hand the ball to Clayton Kershaw) at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Trey Mancini At The Plate

Mancini has a double, two home runs and a walk while batting .232.

In 10 of 17 games this season (58.8%) Mancini has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (23.5%).

In 17 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

Mancini has driven home a run in six games this year (35.3%), including more than one RBI in 17.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in four of 17 games (23.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 5 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

