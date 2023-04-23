White Sox vs. Rays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Sunday's contest at Tropicana Field has the Tampa Bay Rays (18-3) matching up with the Chicago White Sox (7-14) at 1:40 PM ET on April 23. Our computer prediction projects a 6-3 victory for the Rays, who are favored by our model.
The Tampa Bay Rays will give the nod to Zach Eflin (2-0, 3.27 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Lucas Giolito (1-1, 4.29 ERA).
White Sox vs. Rays Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
White Sox vs. Rays Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Rays 5, White Sox 3.
Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Rays
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
White Sox Performance Insights
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the White Sox were upset in every contest.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.
- Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the White Sox's past 10 games.
- The White Sox have been underdogs in 12 games this season and have come away with the win two times (16.7%) in those contests.
- Chicago has yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +125 or worse on the moneyline this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Averaging 4.4 runs per game (93 total), Chicago is the 18th-highest scoring team in baseball.
- The White Sox have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.48) in the majors this season.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 18
|Phillies
|L 7-4
|Lance Lynn vs Zack Wheeler
|April 18
|Phillies
|W 3-0
|Lucas Giolito vs Bailey Falter
|April 19
|Phillies
|L 5-2
|Mike Clevinger vs Taijuan Walker
|April 21
|@ Rays
|L 8-7
|Michael Kopech vs Calvin Faucher
|April 22
|@ Rays
|L 4-3
|Dylan Cease vs Shane McClanahan
|April 23
|@ Rays
|-
|Lucas Giolito vs Zach Eflin
|April 24
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Chris Bassitt
|April 25
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Mike Clevinger vs José Berríos
|April 26
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Michael Kopech vs Yusei Kikuchi
|April 27
|Rays
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Shane McClanahan
|April 28
|Rays
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Zach Eflin
