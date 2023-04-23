Sunday's contest at Tropicana Field has the Tampa Bay Rays (18-3) matching up with the Chicago White Sox (7-14) at 1:40 PM ET on April 23. Our computer prediction projects a 6-3 victory for the Rays, who are favored by our model.

The Tampa Bay Rays will give the nod to Zach Eflin (2-0, 3.27 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Lucas Giolito (1-1, 4.29 ERA).

White Sox vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

White Sox vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rays 5, White Sox 3.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

White Sox Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the White Sox were upset in every contest.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the White Sox's past 10 games.

The White Sox have been underdogs in 12 games this season and have come away with the win two times (16.7%) in those contests.

Chicago has yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +125 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (93 total), Chicago is the 18th-highest scoring team in baseball.

The White Sox have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.48) in the majors this season.

White Sox Schedule