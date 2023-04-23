Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays face Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox at Tropicana Field on Sunday. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Rays as -150 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog White Sox +125 moneyline odds. A 7.5-run total is set in this contest.

White Sox vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Time: 1:40 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

Venue: Tropicana Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -150 +125 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

The White Sox have been underdogs seven times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

When it comes to the total, the White Sox and their foes are 4-4-2 in their previous 10 contests.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the White Sox's past 10 games.

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have been underdogs in 12 games this season and have come away with the win two times (16.7%) in those contests.

Chicago has been at least a +125 moneyline underdog four times this season, but was upset in all of those games.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Chicago and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 12 of its 21 opportunities.

The White Sox have yet play a game with a spread this season.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 3-6 4-8 4-9 3-5 5-11 2-3

